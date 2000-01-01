Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp focuses on providing data driven solutions for Supply Chain Management of goods and service for the oil and gas, and transportation industries. Its cloud connected products enable data from its mobile level sensor technology to be collected, managed and packaged for business intelligence and control. The ultimate solution consists of the company's products integrated with data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things solutions for its customers SCM.Titan Logix Corp is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of fluid management solutions. The company's Guided Wave Radar (GWR) solutions are currently used in the oil and gas, waste fluid collection, chemical and aviation industries.