Company Profile

Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd is principally engaged in the business of construction and repair of the ship, and upstream and downstream oil and gas business. It is also engaged in providing logistics, transportation, distribution, and marine services for petrochemical products in the Asia Pacific region. It operates through two business units: Trading of commodities; and Shipbuilding, ship repairing and manufacturing of steel structure. It earns all its revenues from China.