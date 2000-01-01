Titanium Corp Inc (TSX:TIC)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD37.130m
  • SymbolTSX:TIC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88833T1049

Company Profile

Titanium Corp Inc is a mineral exploration company. It has developed and patented technologies to recover valuable commodities such as bitumen, solvent, heavy minerals and water from oil sands waste tailings.Titanium Corp Inc is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

