Titanium Corp Inc (TSX:TIC)
North American company
Company Info - TIC
Market Cap: CAD37.130m
Symbol: TSX:TIC
Industry: Basic Material
- Currency
ISIN: CA88833T1049
Company Profile
Titanium Corp Inc is a mineral exploration company. It has developed and patented technologies to recover valuable commodities such as bitumen, solvent, heavy minerals and water from oil sands waste tailings.Titanium Corp Inc is engaged in researching and developing a separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.