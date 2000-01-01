Company Profile

Titon Holdings PLC is a UK-based company. Its core business is to design, manufacture and market ventilation products and door and window fittings. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of passive and powered ventilation products to house builders, distributors, construction companies, electrical contractors and window, and door manufacturers. In addition, it acts as a supplier of window handles, hinges and locking mechanisms to door and window manufacturing customers. The company has four geographic segments namely the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and all other countries. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United Kingdom.Titon Holdings PLC is engaged in manufacturing and sale of passive and powered ventilation products to house builders, distributors, construction companies, electrical contractors and window and door manufacturers.