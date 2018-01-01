Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Share Price

TIVC
Tivic Health Systems Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company focused on treating diseases and conditions by modulating the electrical signals carried along various nerve pathways. It focus on non-invasive products that offer consumers choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions.
Symbol
NASDAQ:TIVC
ISIN
US8887051006
Currency
USD
