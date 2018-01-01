Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd EQ (NASDAQ:TLSA) Share Price

Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer-related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes drug assets for Crohn's Disease, COVID19, Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Its development pipeline includes Foralumab, Milciclib, Anti-IL6R, and Others. The company has a single reporting segment, which is the research and development of biotechnological & pharmaceutical products.Tiziana Life Sciences PLC develops novel molecules that impact serious human diseases in oncology and immunology. It is focused on developing next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics for cancers and immune diseases.