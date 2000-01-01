Company Profile

TJX Companies Inc is a off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. It sells a variety of branded goods, opportunistically buying inventory from a network of over 21,000 vendors worldwide. TJX targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-60%, capitalizing on a flexible merchandising network, relatively low-frills stores, and a treasure-hunt shopping experience to drive margins and inventory turnover. TJX derived 76% of fiscal 2019 revenue from the United States, with 13% from Europe (mostly the United Kingdom and Germany), 10% from Canada, and the remainder from Australia. The company operates over 4,300 stores under the T.J. Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, Homesense, Winners, and Sierra banners.TJX Companies Inc is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and other countries. Its stores offer family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, among others.