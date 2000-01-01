Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG is a commercial real estate company that focuses on the Berlin and eastern Germany regions of the Baltic coast and the Middle Germany core region. The company manages a portfolio of commercial properties mainly for office and retail uses. In addition, TLG Immobilien owns and operates several hotel properties that are located in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock. The company provides property management, letting, sales, and purchases services. The majority of the group's revenue comes from rental and letting activities.