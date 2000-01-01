TLG Immobilien AG (XETRA:TLG)
- Market Cap€3.146bn
- SymbolXETRA:TLG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000A12B8Z4
Company Profile
TLG Immobilien AG is a commercial real estate company. The Company manages portfolio of office properties in Berlin and other regional economic centres. The portfolio also includes several hotels in Berlin, Dresden and Rostock.