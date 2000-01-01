Tlou Energy Ltd (ASX:TOU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOU
- Market CapAUD42.320m
- SymbolASX:TOU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TOU2
Company Profile
Tlou Energy Ltd is an exploration-stage company. Its principal business is the exploration and evaluation of assets in southern Africa to identify and develop CBM (Coal Bed Methane) resources.