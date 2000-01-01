TLV Holdings Ltd (SGX:42L)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 42L

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 42L

  • Market CapSGD39.160m
  • SymbolSGX:42L
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BI4000003

Company Profile

TLV Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company involved in selling jewelry in local as well as in international market. The organization is also involved in selling secondhand jewelry. It operates in two segments that is Retail and Exhibition.

Latest 42L news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .