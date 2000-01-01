TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)

North American company
Market Info - TMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TMR

  • Market CapCAD376.580m
  • SymbolTSE:TMR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8725771015

Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. The company is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of the Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Latest TMR news

