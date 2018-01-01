TMC The Metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Share Price

TMC
TMC The Metals Co Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.
NASDAQ:TMC
CA87261Y1060
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest TMC News