Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

TMC The Metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Share Price

TMC

TMC The Metals Co Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

NASDAQ:TMC

CA87261Y1060

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest TMC News