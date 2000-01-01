Company Profile

Tobii AB, along with its subsidiaries, provides eye-tracking solutions. The group comprises of three business units: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro and Tobii Tech. Tobii Dynavox provides assistive technology for communication. Tobii Pro is a provider of eye-tracking solutions and services to study human behavior. Tobii Tech provides eye-tracking components and platforms. Business operations of the company is functioned through Sweden, Europe, the USA, and Other countries. Its largest end market by revenue is the USA.