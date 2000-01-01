Todd River Resources Ltd (ASX:TRT)
Market CapAUD6.390m
- Market CapAUD6.390m
ASX:TRT
Basic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
AU000000TRT7
Company Profile
Todd River Resources Ltd is an Australian-based resources company that holds metals exploration portfolios in the Northern Territory, including the large-scale Manbarrum Zinc project.