Company Profile

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 23 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represents approximately 95% of the company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.