TOM TAILOR Holding SE (XETRA:TTI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TTI
- Market Cap€84.690m
- SymbolXETRA:TTI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0STST2
Company Profile
TOM TAILOR Holding SE designs and distributes casual wear products for men, women, and children under its umbrella brands Tom Tailor,Tom Tailor Denim and Bonita.