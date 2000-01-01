Tombill Mines Ltd Ordinary Shares (TSX:TBLL)

North American company
Market Info - TBLL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TBLL

  • Market CapCAD20.310m
  • SymbolTSX:TBLL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88986P1071

Company Profile

Tombill Mines Ltd operates in the mining industry. The company has its operations in mineral exploration, gold properties.

