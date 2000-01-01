TomCo Energy (LSE:TOM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOM
- Market Cap£1.720m
- SymbolLSE:TOM
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINIM00BZBXMN96
Company Profile
TomCo Energy PLC is in the business of developing oil shale leases. The firm owns five parcels of land. It has secured two leases and rights to prospect, drill, mine and remove oil shell in Green River Formation in Uintah County, Utah and Holiday block.