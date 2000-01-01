Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc is a decontamination and infectious disease control company. It consists of four divisions namely Healthcare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network and Food Safety. The company provides infection prevention and decontamination products and services, focused on life sciences including healthcare, bio-safety, pharmaceutical, clean-room, and research. In addition, it provides environmental solutions for indoor and outdoor surface decontamination through the sale of equipment, services and licensing of their SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology which is an EPA registered hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company derives income from the sale of SteraMist product which accounts for most of its revenues through its operations through the United States.