Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp is a Financial Holding Company. It has three business segments, consisting of banking, insurance and wealth management. It offers various products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance. Insurance is comprised of property and casualty insurance services and employee benefit consulting. Wealth management activities include the results of the company's trust, financial planning, and wealth management services.Tompkins Financial Corp is a community-based financial services organization that offers commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance.