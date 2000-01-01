Company Profile

TomTom is a software company that specializes in maintaining a robust digital mapping database. Its mapping software serves business-to-business needs, like auto infotainment systems and third-party app integrations, as well as business-to-consumer needs, such as mobile mapping apps and portable navigation devices for functions such as navigation, traffic monitoring, and autonomous driving visualization.TomTom NV provides traffic navigation and mapping products. The company operates in four business segments: Consumer, Automotive, Licensing, and Telematics and sells fitness trackers and watches. It also offers sports app, and product accessories.