Tonkens Agrar AG (XETRA:GTK)
- Market Cap€7.570m
- SymbolXETRA:GTK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1EMHE0
Tonkens Agrar AG provides agricultural services. It offers milk production services, storage and marketing of agricultural products, and energy production from the operation of biogas and photovoltaic systems.