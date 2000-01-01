Tonkens Agrar AG (XETRA:GTK)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GTK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTK

  • Market Cap€7.570m
  • SymbolXETRA:GTK
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1EMHE0

Company Profile

Tonkens Agrar AG provides agricultural services. It offers milk production services, storage and marketing of agricultural products, and energy production from the operation of biogas and photovoltaic systems.

Latest GTK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .