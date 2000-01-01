Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1249)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1249
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1249
- Market CapHKD1.592bn
- SymbolSEHK:1249
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINKYG8918Q1257
Company Profile
Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in manufacturing and selling of audio-visual products.