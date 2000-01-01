Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1249)

APAC company
Company Info - 1249

  • Market CapHKD1.592bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1249
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8918Q1257

Company Profile

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Together with its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in manufacturing and selling of audio-visual products.

