Tonnellerie François Frères (EURONEXT:TFF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TFF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TFF

  • Market Cap€801.890m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TFF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013295789

Company Profile

Tonnellerie François Frères produces barrels used in the production of wine. It offers Exclusif casks that are manufactured with wood; Privilege casks, which are produced with special wood; and Horizon casks that are produced using Hungarian oak.

Latest TFF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .