Market Info - TOOP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TOOP

  • Market Cap£1.810m
  • SymbolLSE:TOOP
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ8TP087

Company Profile

Toople PLC provides telecommunication services in United Kingdom. The company's services include business broadband, fibre, EFM & Ethernet data services, business mobile phones, cloud PBX and SIP Trunking and traditional services.

Latest TOOP news

TOOP Regulatory news

