Market Info - TR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TR

  • Market Cap$2.282bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TR
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorConfectioners
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8905161076

Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells candy products. Notable varieties include Tootsie Roll and Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy and Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and directly to retail stores. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells confectionery products. Its manufacturing operations are located in the United States and Canada.

