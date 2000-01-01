Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (NYSE:TR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TR
- Market Cap$2.282bn
- SymbolNYSE:TR
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorConfectioners
- Currency
- ISINUS8905161076
Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells candy products. Notable varieties include Tootsie Roll and Tootsie Pops, Charms, Blow-Pops, Dots, Junior Mints, Sugar Daddy and Sugar Babies, Andes, Dubble Bubble, and Razzles. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and directly to retail stores. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Tootsie Roll Industries Inc manufactures and sells confectionery products. Its manufacturing operations are located in the United States and Canada.