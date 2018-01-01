Top End Energy Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:TEE) Share Price

TEE
Top End Energy Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Company Profile
Top End Energy Ltd operates in the oil and gas industry with a focus on exploring for oil, gas and other associated, and potentially marketable, product streams in Queensland and the Northern Territory. The company's projects include Tri Star Project, NT Territory Holdco Pty Ltd, and TG Project.
ASX:TEE
AU0000189300
-
