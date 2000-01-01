Top Form International Ltd (SEHK:333)
- Market CapHKD240.840m
- SymbolSEHK:333
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINBMG8922H1299
Company Profile
Top Form International Ltd is engaged in the business of ladies intimate apparel. The company designs, manufacture and distributes ladies intimate apparel, principally brassieres.