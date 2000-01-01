Top Glove Corp Bhd (SGX:BVA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BVA
- Market CapSGD4.012bn
- SymbolSGX:BVA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINMYL7113OO003
Company Profile
Top Glove Corp Bhd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of gloves which include latex, nitrile, vinyl, and surgical which serves the various end markets such as aerospace, food, beauty, medical, and home care.