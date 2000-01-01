Topicus com Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (TSX:TOI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOI
- Market CapCAD2.685bn
- SymbolTSX:TOI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINCA89072T1021
Company Profile
Topicus com Inc is a provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in the public and private sector. It acquires, builds, and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical, and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.