TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOG
- Market CapCAD950.300m
- SymbolTSE:TOG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA8908953034
Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd is engaged in the exploration for and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Crude oil constitutes an overwhelming majority of the production mix the company gathers from its assets.