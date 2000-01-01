Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)
- Market CapCAD1.589bn
- SymbolTSE:TXG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA8910546032
Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc is engaged in exploration and development of the Morelos Gold Property. The Morelos Gold Property includes a large land package of approximately 29,000 hectares and contains El Limon Guajes Project and Media Luna Project.