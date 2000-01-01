Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG)

North American company
Market Info - TXG

Company Info - TXG

  • Market CapCAD1.589bn
  • SymbolTSE:TXG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8910546032

Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is engaged in exploration and development of the Morelos Gold Property. The Morelos Gold Property includes a large land package of approximately 29,000 hectares and contains El Limon Guajes Project and Media Luna Project.

