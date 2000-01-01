Company Profile

Torian Resources Ltd is an Australia based company involved in mining and exploration projects. Its projects include Zuleika located in Kalgoorlie, Mt Stirling located in the northwest of Leonora, Malcolm located in the east of Leonora, Bardoc located in the north of Kalgoorlie, Gibraltar, Kalgoorlie East, and Mt Keith.Torian Resources Ltd is involved in mining and exploration projects. Its projects include Zuleika, Mt Stirling, Malcolm and Bardoc, Gibraltar, Kalgoorlie East and Mt Keith.