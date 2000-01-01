Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd is a uranium development and exploration company with projects in Western Australia. Its operating segments are Evaluation and Exploration. The company's Wiluna Uranium Project comprises of Centipede, Millipede, Lake Maitland and Lake Way deposits and Theseus Uranium Project.Toro Energy Ltd is a uranium exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and assessment of the tenement portfolio of uranium and other minerals. The Company's main projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect.