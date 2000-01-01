Torq Resources Inc (TSX:TORQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TORQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TORQ
- Market CapCAD40.980m
- SymbolTSX:TORQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA89131L1085
Company Profile
Torq Resources Inc is a junior exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in North America and Europe.