Torrens Mining Ltd (ASX:TRN)
APAC company
- SymbolASX:TRN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- ISINAU0000122954
Company Profile
Torrens Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. The company's project portfolio includes Mount Piper, Elizabeth Creek, Club terrace, and Laloki. Its only operating segment being mineral exploration. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.