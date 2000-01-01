Torrens Mining Ltd (ASX:TRN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:TRN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000122954

Company Profile

Torrens Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. The company's project portfolio includes Mount Piper, Elizabeth Creek, Club terrace, and Laloki. Its only operating segment being mineral exploration. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.

Latest TRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .