Company Profile

Torstar Corp is a media company. The company operates in three business segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands and Digital Ventures. The digital business includes operations outside the traditional newspaper. Daily News Brands segment includes a portfolio of media businesses. Community Brands segment engaged in operations of newspapers, digital properties, flyer distribution, consumer shows, magazines, directories and printing.Torstar Corp is a Canadian based media company. It operates through three segments Metroland Media Group (MMG), Star Media Group (SMG) and Digital Ventures. Majority revenue is earned from MMG segment.