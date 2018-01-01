Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LSE:MEX) Share Price

MEX

Tortilla Mexican Grill

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Restaurants

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC is a casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK specialising in the sale both on-site and through its delivery channel of freshly made Californian inspired Mexican cuisine.

LSE:MEX

GB00BNYDGZ21

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest MEX News

MEX Regulatory News