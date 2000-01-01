Tosei Corp (SGX:S2D)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - S2D

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - S2D

  • Market CapSGD882.650m
  • SymbolSGX:S2D
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINJP3595070008

Company Profile

Tosei Corp is a real estate company. It operates through six segments namely, revitalization, development, rental, property management, funds and alternative investment business.

Latest S2D news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .