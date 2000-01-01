Total Gabon Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:EC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EC
- Market Cap€618.750m
- SymbolEURONEXT:EC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGA0000121459
Company Profile
Total Gabon explores for, produces and sells crude oil and natural gas. The company's sole operation is located in Gabon, Central Africa. Its mining operations are divided into mining concessions and operating licenses.Total Gabon explores for, produces and sells crude oil and natural gas. The company's sole operation is located in Gabon, Central Africa. Its mining operations are divided into mining concessions and operating licenses.