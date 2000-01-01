Total Gabon Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:EC)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EC

  • Market Cap€618.750m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:EC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGA0000121459

Company Profile

Total Gabon explores for, produces and sells crude oil and natural gas. The company's sole operation is located in Gabon, Central Africa. Its mining operations are divided into mining concessions and operating licenses.Total Gabon explores for, produces and sells crude oil and natural gas. The company's sole operation is located in Gabon, Central Africa. Its mining operations are divided into mining concessions and operating licenses.

Latest EC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .