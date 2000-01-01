Company Profile

Total Produce PLC is an Irish company which acts as a fresh produce provider. The company is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of an extensive selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers. It focuses on procurement, marketing and distribution of fresh produce as well as marketing and distribution of healthy foods and consumer products. The company organizes its business in Europe - Eurozone, Europe - Non-Eurozone and International. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Europe - Eurozone.