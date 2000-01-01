Total Produce (LSE:TOT)

UK company
Market Info - TOT

Company Info - TOT

  • Market Cap£464.160m
  • SymbolLSE:TOT
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B1HDWM43

Company Profile

Total Produce PLC is acting as a fresh produce provider in Ireland. It is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of an extensive selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

