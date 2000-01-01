Company Profile

Total is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In the fourth quarter of 2019, it produced 1.7 million barrels of liquids and 7.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2018, reserves stood at 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 43% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek.