Total SE Ordinary Shares (XETRA:TOTB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOTB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOTB
- Market Cap€91.835bn
- SymbolXETRA:TOTB
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINFR0000120271
Company Profile
Total is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In the fourth quarter of 2019, it produced 1.7 million barrels of liquids and 7.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2018, reserves stood at 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 43% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek.Total SA is an integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in exploring, producing, refining oil and gas and related products.