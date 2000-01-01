Totally Hip Technologies Inc (TSX:THP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - THP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - THP

  • Market CapCAD12.260m
  • SymbolTSX:THP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89152W2076

Company Profile

Totally Hip Technologies Inc develops software enterprise solutions and services to produce and deliver convergent media solutions to ensure its software products are compatible with and complement established media file formats, platforms and standards.

Latest THP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .