Market Info - 850

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 850

  • Market CapHKD1.058bn
  • SymbolSEHK:850
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8978E1035

Company Profile

Tou Rong Chang Fu Group Ltd It is engaged in the trading of commodities and chemical products, property investment, money lending business, securities brokerage, asset management, insurance brokerage and exploitation and sale of crude oil.

