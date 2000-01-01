Touax (EURONEXT:TOUP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TOUP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TOUP

  • Market Cap€24.490m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TOUP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000033003

Company Profile

Touax is a France based company that offers leasing and trading solutions. Its business includes the leasing of transport equipment in three activities: Freight Railcars, River Barges and Containers. The company generates maximum revenue from the Containers segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the International region and also has a presence in Europe; North and South America and Other Countries.Touax is a France based company that offers leasing and trading solutions. Its business includes leasing and sale of shipping containers, modular buildings, freight railcars, and river barges.

Latest TOUP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .