Touax is a France based company that offers leasing and trading solutions. Its business includes the leasing of transport equipment in three activities: Freight Railcars, River Barges and Containers. The company generates maximum revenue from the Containers segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the International region and also has a presence in Europe; North and South America and Other Countries.