Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP)

North American company
Market Info - TXP

Company Info - TXP

  • Market CapCAD57.850m
  • SymbolTSE:TXP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89156L1085

Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas exploration and production company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is an independent onshore oil producer in Trinidad.

Latest TXP news

