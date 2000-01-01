Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOU
- Market CapCAD3.944bn
- SymbolTSE:TOU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA89156V1067
Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties and other related activities.